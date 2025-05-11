Daniel Jones Took Less Guaranteed Money To Sign With Colts Instead Of Vikings

The Colts signed QB Daniel Jones in free agency to bring in competition for the starting job with QB Anthony Richardson. When appearing on the Ross Tucker Podcast, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the Vikings thought Jones would return to Minnesota, but he wound up taking less guaranteed money to sign with the Colts.

“It sounded like they thought Jones was coming back, but then they just got the sense right at the end that he was really not convicted about coming back to Minnesota. Ended up taking a little bit less in terms of guaranteed money from the Colts to end up in Indianapolis,” Pelissero said.

Jones has the opportunity to compete for a starting role with Indianapolis, albeit Richardson is still the favorite to be their long-term quarterback. With Minnesota, it’s almost assured that Jones would’ve been J.J. McCarthy‘s primary backup unless another injury occurred.

Back in March, ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote HC Shane Steichen revealed Jones and Richardson will split first-team reps in OTAs, and the more consistent player will be the regular season starter.

The Colts signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract that included a $6 million signing bonus and $13.15 million guaranteed at signing.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.