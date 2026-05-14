Colts Release OT Jack Wilson, Former Dual-Sport College Hooper, From Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts released OT Jack Wilson from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was a former college basketball player who at 6-11 and 310 pounds had been trying to convert to offensive tackle. Apart from a few weeks on the practice squad, though, he was primarily hurt for most of his time in Indianapolis.

Wilson, 26, started out at Oregon State as a college basketball player in 2018 before transferring to Idaho. He transferred again to Washington State in 2020 and played both football and basketball. Wilson transferred a third time in 2023 to Minnesota but only had eligibility remaining in basketball.

The Colts signed Wilson to their practice squad in October of 2024 for a few weeks before releasing him. He returned on a futures deal for the 2025 season but was placed on injured reserve in July.

He was waived with an injury designation last month.

For his college career, Wilson appeared in 50 games as a basketball player and 25 games as a football player.