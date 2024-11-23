Daniel Jones Unlikely To Be Claimed, Expected To Join Playoff Contender

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Giants QB Daniel Jones is expected to pass through waivers unclaimed on Monday.

League sources tell Schefter they expect Jones to sign a one-year contract, likely with a contender, soon after. Jones could join a team in need of quarterback help, but it seems his preference is to join a contender.

Schefter says the Eagles are unlikely to pursue Jones.

Jones is owed $11,833,333 for the rest of the season along with $23 million in injury guarantees beyond this season, so the cost is simply too prohibitive for a team to take on.

One benefit to signing Jones is that it could position a team to collect a 2026 compensatory pick should they allow Jones to depart in free agency and not sign any free agents that would impact the formula.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.