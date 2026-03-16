Darius Slay Announces Retirement From NFL

Veteran CB Darius Slay announced on his social media he’s retiring from football after 13 seasons.

Slay opted against reporting to Buffalo last season when they claimed him from Pittsburgh, and he maintained the stance this offseason that he would only play another year with the Eagles.

“No team can call me but Eagles. No team can call me, everybody knows,” Slay said.

Slay, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019, and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia.

He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2025. However, Pittsburgh let him go at the beginning of December and he was claimed by Buffalo.

In his career, Slay appeared in 187 games across 13 seasons with the Lions, Eagles and Steelers. He recorded 655 total tackles, 163 passes defended and 28 interceptions.

Slay was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, one-time All-Pro First Team selection and Super Bowl Champ.