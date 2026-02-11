Darrell Bevell Joining Panthers Coaching Staff

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are hiring longtime NFL assistant Darrell Bevell as an associate head coach/offensive specialist.

He worked with Panthers HC Dave Canales in Seattle for years and years, so there’s a lot of familiarity here. Bevell brings some experience to Carolina’s staff.

Most recently, he was the QB coach for the Dolphins and was a finalist for the Jets’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Bevell, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia. From there, he was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer and later took over for him midseason as interim head coach.

Bevell was hired by the Dolphins as their QB coach and passing game coordinator under new HC Mike McDaniel in 2022.