Darrell Henderson Officially Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Former Rams and Jaguars RB Darrell Henderson officially cleared waivers on Monday and is now free to sign with a team of his choosing.

Henderson never suited up for the Jaguars due to an illness before his recent release.

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson a few weeks ago and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again.

In 2022, Henderson has appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.