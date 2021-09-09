Davante Adams: ‘No Chance’ At Last-Minute Extension

Packers WR Davante Adams shot down any thought of him and Green Bay coming to a last-minute resolution on a contract extension before the start of Week 1.

“No. No chance. No,” Adams said via Matt Schneidman.

Adams’ camp had signaled a willingness to re-open talks after they had broken off in the midst of the Aaron Rodgers saga earlier this summer. However, it appears things have stalled out again.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Sentinel-Journal, the Packers don’t want to give Adams guarantees beyond a signing bonus, as that’s been a long-standing contract negotiating precedent for the team.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the total value was also a sticking point. Adams wants to be the NFL’s highest-paid receiver and points to the two-year, $54 million deal Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins signed with three years left on his deal, while the Packers think the three-year, $66 million extension the Falcons gave WR Julio Jones with two years left is a better template.

Adams is entering the final year of his contract in 2021 and said previously this offseason the equation would change if Rodgers wasn’t his quarterback anymore.

Green Bay would have their franchise tag available next year if they need it for Adams and could always use it again in 2023.

Adams, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams stands to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Adams appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns.

