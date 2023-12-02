David Tepper Targeting Lions OC Ben Johnson As Next Head Coach?

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the expectation within the Panthers is that owner David Tepper will try to lure Lions OC Ben Johnson to Carolina.

The Panthers made a run at hiring Johnson last year, but he opted to remain in Detroit.

However, a league source tells Russini that Johnson is ready for a head coaching job now.

Russini reports that some in the Panthers’ organization have been texting Johnson about “how complicated it has been to work in Carolina this season.”

The expectation is that Johnson will be the top head-coaching candidate this offseason.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense is ranked No. 2 in yards per game and No. 6 in points per game, including No. 4 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.