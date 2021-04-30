Day Two: Second-Round Mock Draft

Here’s our day-two second-round projection for the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Mock Draft

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: TCU S Trevon Moehrig

Jacksonville is a great spot to open round two, as a number of notable prospects are still on the board. Moehrig was considered by many to be the best safety in this year’s draft and represents good value at this point. Dane Brugler compares Moehrig to Bengals standout free safety Jessie Bates.

34. New York Jets: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

The Jets could consider an edge rusher here, but their depth chart at cornerback isn’t so great. Campbell has generated some first-round buzz in recent weeks and would give the Jets a size-speed prospect to develop in the years to come.

35. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama G/C Landon Dickerson

Dickerson could have been a first-round prospect had it not been for a torn ACL he suffered in the SEC Championship Game this past season. He would give the Falcons some flexibility upfront with his ability to play either guard or center.

36. Miami Dolphins: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Miami, admittedly, could target a running back at No. 18 overall, but waiting pays off in this mock as they’re able to get Williams early on in round two. Williams is an exciting prospect with great vision and power. Lance Zierlein compares him to Browns RB Kareem Hunt.

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr

The Eagles traded up for DeVonta Smith in round one, which leaves cornerback among their most pressing needs. Samuel is capable of playing outside or in the slot and possesses great athleticism, even if he’s a bit undersized for the position.

38. Cincinnati Bengals: North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

The Bengals took the top receiver in round one, so it makes sense that they would come back and address offensive tackle. Radunz has come up as a possible first-round pick this year, considering that he offers a very high upside and has the kind of size and length teams want at left tackle.

39. Carolina Panthers: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Tight end stands out as an area of deficiency for the Panthers. Freiermuth is a big tight end known for having reliable hands and can move around some to take advantage of mismatches.

40. Denver Broncos: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

Jenkins is a large tackle prospect capable of handling speed rushers. This would work out well for the Broncos, who have locked up LT Garett Bolles long-term and have a question mark on the right side.

41. Detroit Lions: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

The Lions went tackle in round one and come back in the second to address receiver. Moore is an electric player with great hands. He would give the Lions’ offense a weapon to move around to create mismatches on offense. Lance Zierlein compares him to Antonio Brown.

42. New York Giants: Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari

Edge rusher stands out as a potential weak spot for the Giants and at this point in the draft, Ojulari represents a solid option for them to add to the mix. Ojulari is a little undersized for a pass rusher, but he proved to be a big-time playmaker at Georgia.

43. San Francisco 49ers: Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph

The 49ers were able to retain Jason Verrett in free agency, but could still use some depth at corner. Joseph is a high-upside cornerback who offers good size for the position. There’s some risk with him, but his ceiling is high enough where a team could take a chance on him at this point in the draft.

44. Dallas Cowboys: Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr

Dallas could really use another edge rusher to pair with Demarcus Lawrence. Basham was a productive player at Wake Forest who could line up at a few spots for the Cowboys.

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Jaguars are once again able to take advantage of a notable prospect falling down the board more than anticipated. Owusu-Koramoah is an explosive player capable of holding up in coverage and rushing the passer if need be.

46. New England Patriots: Oklahoma EDGE Ronnie Perkins

New England spent big money to get Matt Judon in free agency and while they have some options at the other edge spot, it wouldn’t hurt to add to the unit. Perkins is known for being a powerful pass rusher with a variety of moves. He is a little undersized, but he should be an impactful player in the NFL.

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama DT Christian Barmore

The Chargers have attempted to fix their interior defensive line, but Linval Joseph will be 33 this season and is in the final year of his contract. Barmore is considered to be the best defensive tackle prospect by some evaluators in this year’s draft class

48. Las Vegas Raiders: UCF S Richie Grant

Safety really stands out as a need for the Raiders to play next to Jonathan Abram and Grant seems like good value at this point. Some evaluators view Grant as the best player at the position due to his ball-hawking ability.

49. Arizona Cardinals: Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Cardinals lost Patrick Peterson in free agency and while they have added some help at corner, it’s still an area they could look to shore up from here. Melifonwu is an intriguing cornerback prospect who offers very high upside due to his size and athleticism.

50. Miami Dolphins: Texas OT Samuel Cosmi

The Dolphins are still figuring out their offensive line and Little would give them a right tackle prospect to add to the mix. Cosmi has prototypical size for an NFL tackle and good athleticism to work with for an NFL team.

51. Washington Football Team: Stanford QB Davis Mills

Washington has come up as a team that could consider trade up for a quarterback in round one. There has been a decent amount of buzz regarding Mills the past few weeks and it seems like he has a good shot at being the No. 6 quarterback to come off the board.

52. Chicago Bears: LSU WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall has drawn some comps to Broncos WR Courtland Sutton for his size and speed. He can play outside or in the slot and would give Justin Fields a large receiver to target downfield to develop with in the years to come.

53. Tennessee Titans: Stanford OT Walker Little

The Titans missed badly on Isaiah Wilson last year and opted to release Dennis Kelly this offseason. Little offers all of the physical traits that teams would want from a tackle in the NFL and represents the highest upside pick at this point in the draft.

54. Indianapolis Colts: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

There’s no question that offensive tackle is a major need for the Colts after Anthony Castonzo retired this offseason. It’s possible they decide to address the position in free agency after the draft, given that there are few notable options available. However, it wouldn’t hurt to add a tackle prospect in this year’s class. At Notre Dame, Eichenberg was a starting left tackle, but some think he could be asked to move to right tackle at the next level.

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

With Maurkice Pouncey retiring this offseason, center is a clear position of need for the Steelers and they look to get back to running the ball more on offense. Some evaluators view Humphrey as the top prospect at his position in this year’s draft class.

56. Seattle Seahawks: Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

The Seahawks made the decision to move on from Jarran Reed a few weeks after talks broke down about a restructured contract. Seattle responded by bringing back Al Woods to play next to Poona Ford. Onwuzurike is known for being a high-impact interior defender who makes a number of splash plays. Lance Zierlein compares Onwuzurike to Browns DL Sheldon Richardson.

57. Los Angeles Rams: Wisconsin-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz

The Rams could really use a long-term center. Meinerz has been one of the stars of the draft process after his performance at the Senior Bowl. There are concerns about him making the jump in competition, but he offers the kind of upside that could make him a star at center long term. Lance Zierlein compares him to Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen.

58. Kansas City Chiefs: North Carolina WR Dyami Brown

The Chiefs have a number of players at receiver right now, but there are question marks after Tyreek Hill. Brown would give Kansas City a deep threat option to help stretch the field.

59. Cleveland Browns: N.C. State DT Alim McNeill

Defensive tackle wasn’t a big area of need for Cleveland until they opted to release Sheldon Richardson last week. Now it seems like they could address the position has high as round one. McNeill has some raw traits to be developed, but he has drawn some comparisons to Javon Hargrave.

60. New Orleans Saints: UCF CB Aaron Robinson

New Orleans could really use some cornerback help opposite of Marshon Lattimore after they were forced to move on from Janoris Jenkins this offseason.

61. Buffalo Bills: Miami TE Brevin Jordan

The Bills have been active in the market for a tight end this offseason. They decided to sign Jacob Hollister to a contract after they couldn’t come to an agreement on a trade for Zach Ertz. Jordan has drawn comparisons to Vikings TE Irv Smith for being more of a “move” tight end prospect.

62. Green Bay Packers: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Green Bay currently does not have a receiver under contract beyond this season. They typically target a certain type of receiver, but it’s fun to imagine what a player like Moore could add to their passing attack. He offers great athleticism and short-area quickness and could be a real weapon out of the slot.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

The Chiefs could use some depth at edge rusher across from Frank Clark. Lance Zierlein compares Ossai to Takk McKinley.

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: La. Tech DT Milton Williams

The Buccaneers have a deep roster, but it wouldn’t hurt to add an interior lineman at this point. There was some talk at one point that Williams could sneak into the latter part of round one, so this would be decent value in the mid-sixties.