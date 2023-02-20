Deals For 21 Players Void Today

According to Over The Cap, the contracts for 21 NFL players are set to void on Monday, February 20.

These players won’t officially be free agents until March 15.

Seven of those are Packers players and four are from the Eagles. The full list includes:

Tomlinson, 28, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees.

In 2022, Tomlinson appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 14 interior defender out of 126 qualifying players.

Peterson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings, re-signing with them on a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Peterson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 66 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass defenses.

