Deion Sanders Would Reportedly Accept Cowboys Coaching Job If Offered

According to Ed Werder, people close to Colorado HC Deion Sanders are telling him Sanders would almost certainly accept the Cowboys head coaching job if offered.

Werder says Sanders is being encouraged to pursue the job by the people around him and that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is also enamored with the idea.

Jones and Sanders have spoken about the job since the Cowboys and former HC Mike McCarthy parted ways. While there’s speculation that this is a bargaining ploy by Sanders who’s also engaged in contract talks with Colorado, there’s also a school of thought that he’s a real and legitimate candidate for the Cowboys.

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 13-12 including a 9-4 record in 2024.

We will have more on Sanders and the Cowboys’ head coaching search as it becomes available.