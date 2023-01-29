DeMeco Ryans Considered Favorite To Land Texans HC Job

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is considered the favorite to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans.

Ryans has been in high demand this offseason, as he was also reportedly a top candidate for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy.

However, it appears Ryans’ connections to the Houston area as a former player have helped tip the scales in the Texans’ direction.

Schefter mentions the Texans also think highly of Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and he has some supporters in the building. Depending on the results of today’s NFC Championship, one of either Ryans or Gannon won’t be available for another two weeks until after the Super Bowl.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Ryans and the Texans as the news is available.