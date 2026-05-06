Texans Hosting QB Clayton Tune For Tryout

The Houston Texans are hosting former Cardinals QB Clayton Tune for a tryout during their rookie minicamp, according to Jonathan Alexander.

Tune, 26, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He then wound up being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Cardinals.

After two seasons with the Cardinals, Tune caught on with the Packers’ practice squad ahead of the 2025 season.

During his college career at Houston, Tune appeared in 47 games and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

In 2025, Tune appeared in two games for the Packers, making one start. He completed seven of 15 passes for 42 total yards and an interception.