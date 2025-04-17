Derek Carr Not At Saints OTAs

According to Matthew Paras and Jeff Duncan, Saints QB Derek Carr has not been in attendance for the start of OTAs in New Orleans.

Attendance at OTAs is voluntary and Carr is reportedly not healthy, as he’s considering having shoulder surgery that would knock him out for the rest of the 2025 season.

Yet this is just the latest sign that all is not well between the Saints and their supposed starting quarterback.

Duncan and Paras add that Carr has not been in the team building to rehab his shoulder, which they note, per a source, is an old injury that didn’t heal properly.

It’s still not clear when the Saints were informed about how serious the injury could be. Duncan and Paras point out Saints HC Kellen Moore has given no public indication that he didn’t expect Carr to be the starter this season or to be in attendance for OTAs.

“Derek, I’m excited to have him back with us really shortly,” Moore said at the league owners meetings a couple of weeks ago. “Obviously, April 14th will start, and I think that’s the fun part. These guys go through the offseason. They have a chance to spend time with their family, invest in all that, which is the right thing to do. And once you kind of get back, April 14th, you begin the process. Football’s in the fold, and it’ll be a great process.”

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He’s due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr and the Saints as the news becomes available.