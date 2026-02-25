Derek Carr ‘Very Serious’ About Unretiring This Offseason

Former Saints QB Derek Carr is “very serious” about unretiring this off-season, with multiple teams interested, according to Jordan Schultz.

The Saints still own Carr’s rights, but would be more than willing to trade him as they move forward with QB Tyler Shough, Schultz adds.

Carr recently suggested that he would come out of retirement but wants to play for a contending team.

“Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not,” Carr said. “I’d have to be healthy and I’d want a chance to win a Super Bowl. And obviously, that’s a tough thing to find. That’s hard to do. That’s not easy.”

Carr added that he’s already turned down a couple of teams.

“I had to say no a couple times so far,” Carr said.

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Carr might be willing to come out of retirement for the right situation in 2026.

For the time being, Carr is enjoying retirement, spending time around his family and working on various projects, per NFL Media. However, he’s aware of the interest and has joked at times about making a return to the league.

Sources told NFL Media that the right situation and coaching staff could be enough to lure Carr back onto the field. There are several teams expected to need quarterbacks and the supply of solutions is even worse this year than normal, which could lead some teams to get creative and pursue Carr.

The report goes on to say that Carr’s shoulder improved a lot over the course of last year after he elected not to undergo surgery that would have put him out for the season. After months of rest, he started rehabbing the injury and currently has no shoulder limitations.

While the Saints still hold Carr’s contractual rights, NFL Media noted the two sides ended on good terms with Carr relinquishing guarantees and minimizing the salary cap impact of his retirement, so New Orleans would probably be willing to work something out instead of holding Carr hostage for maximum compensation.

The Colts and Bengals kicked the tires on Carr amidst their quarterback issues last year. Plenty of other teams will be in the market for a veteran passer in 2026, including the Vikings, Jets, Steelers and more.

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season, and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He was due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

For his career, Carr appeared in 169 total games for the Raiders and Saints for a career record of 77-92. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 41,245 yards to go along with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr as the news is available.