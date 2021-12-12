Derrick Henry Could Be Back By Week 18

According to Ian Rapoport, Titans RB Derrick Henry has progressed well in his rehab from a broken foot and could be back as soon as Week 18.

If the Titans face a situation where they need to win in Week 18 to make the playoffs, Rapoport says it’s possible Henry could be back by then to play.

Otherwise, the team is still optimistic he’ll be cleared to play for them during the playoffs, which would be a massive addition given how they’ve struggled in his absence.

Rapoport notes Henry has an appointment next week that will provide some more clarity. The injury has an estimated timeline of six to 10 weeks for recovery and Henry had surgery on November 2.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.

We’ll have more on Henry as the news is available.