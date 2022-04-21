DeSean Jackson Mulling Retirement, Would Return For ‘Right Situation’

Free agent WR DeSean Jackson tells Ashley Nicole Moss on Laces Out that he’s still mulling over the possibility of retirement this offseason.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit. To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me. But my career has been one hell of a ride.”

However, Jackson said that if the right situation surfaced for him that included a “great quarterback,” he would consider playing another season.

“If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback,” Jackson said.

Jackson specifically mentioned the Chiefs, Browns, Broncos and Packers.

“We’ll see for sure,” he said.

Jackson, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him back in February. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams last year but was released shortly after the trade deadline.

Jackson later signed on with the Raiders.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Rams and Raiders and caught 20 passes for 454 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.