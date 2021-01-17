Deshaun Watson Has Not Formally Requested Trade, Yet

According to Mike Florio, Texans QB Deshaun Watson has not formally requested a trade from the organization yet.

Florio notes Watson is cognizant that once he does that, it will take the situation past the point of no return, and it’s not something he’s quite willing to do yet.

That should offer some hope for Houston that it can salvage its relationship with the Texans franchise quarterback.

However, Florio notes Watson’s feelings haven’t softened and the quarterback continues to “[just] want out” of Houston.

Numerous reports have said that Watson is disappointed with how the team has handled the hiring process for both GM and head coach positions, as owner Cal McNair had previously told him that they would get his input on the important hires.

Instead, McNair has prized the input of controversial EVP Jack Easterby above everyone, including Watson.

The Texans have maintained that Watson is their quarterback and reports have said they have no intention of trading him, despite his obvious frustration with the team.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.