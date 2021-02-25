Deshaun Watson Met With Texans HC David Culley, Reiterated Trade Request

According to Dan Graziano, Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with new HC David Culley last Friday.

Graziano says Watson reiterated his desire to be traded and told Culley has no intention of ever playing for the Texans again.

Dianna Russini also reported this morning that the Texans are continuing to avoid any conversations with other teams about trading Watson.

While Watson had been freezing out the organization before, ignoring a number of phone calls, things still stand in much the same place they have been for weeks.

The Texans and Watson are dug in deep on their respective trade stances, with Houston maintaining there’s zero chance of a trade and Watson resolute never to play for them again.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

