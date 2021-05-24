Deshaun Watson Won’t Attend OTA’s, Maintains Desire To Be Traded

According to Tom Pelissero, Texans QB Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants Houston to trade him.

The 22 lawsuits against Watson for varying degrees of sexual misconduct have jammed up any potential trade for the star quarterback until there’s some kind of resolution.

Had it not been for that, it’s likely Houston would have relented and granted Watson’s trade request before the draft.

Both the NFL and the Houston police have open investigations. Until there’s a resolution there and with his legal situation, Watson’s situation is up in the air.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.