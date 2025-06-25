Diontae Johnson Explains Why He Refused To Enter Game For Ravens: ‘It Was Cold’

Veteran WR Diontae Johnson has a case for the worst contract year ever for an NFL player, and most of the damage was self-inflicted. He went from being the leading receiver for the Panthers to getting shipped out ahead of the trade deadline for a late-round pick swap because he was quitting on routes in games and not practicing.

After being acquired by the Ravens, Johnson was playing only sporadically and was deep down the depth chart. When an injury prompted the Ravens to turn to Johnson in a Week 13 game, he refused to enter the game, leading to his suspension and eventual release.

Johnson gave his view of the situation in a recent podcast interview, explaining he was concerned about his ability to be effective coming into the game cold like that, both figuratively and literally.

“It was cold,” Johnson said on the “Sports & Suits” podcast. “So, I’m on the sideline, just standing there, just going to the heater, back and forth, just waiting to hear my name called. So, end of third [quarter], going into the fourth over there, they’re like, ‘Tae, we need you.’ I’m like, ‘Nah.’ To me, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea for me,’ because I was thinking about, like, my legs. I don’t want to go out there and put bad stuff on film.

“And it’s not like I didn’t want to go in the game. But you’ve got to think, like, leading up to this point, I’d been through so much. … I’d checked out mentally. I was like, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’ I was just rolling with the punches at that time. So, I told them I wasn’t going in. I was like, ‘I understand what you’re saying, but I’m not going to go in.’ So, I just sat on the bench, and that’s when they suspended me.”

Johnson had played most of his career for the Steelers up until last year before they traded him to the Panthers in the final year of his contract. His comments make it clear he was highly conscious of performing well to earn his next deal.

“I already knew if I went back, I was going to be in the doghouse even more,” Johnson said. “So, I just asked to get released, and I got picked up by Houston.”

Johnson’s playing time was scarce in Houston as well and he was released for reportedly pouting in the locker room after a win because he didn’t get the ball. The Ravens claimed him back off waivers to preserve their chance at a compensatory pick if he signed somewhere else in the offseason but he didn’t play a snap.

The Browns signed Johnson to a one-year deal for the minimum salary with zero guarantees this offseason. They were the only team to inquire, per Johnson.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks. Baltimore cut Johnson after a suspension due to him being unhappy with his role and he was claimed by the Texans.

However, Johnson also wore out his welcome in Houston and was cut during the playoffs. The Ravens claimed him again to finish out the year.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

