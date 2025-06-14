Diontae Johnson Says Browns Were The Only Team To Contact Him This Offseason

Browns WR Diontae Johnson met with reporters for the first time since signing in Cleveland at mandatory minicamp this week and revealed the Browns were the only team to show interest this offseason, via Spencer German.

That’s not a huge surprise given Johnson’s disastrous 2024 season when he was dumped by Carolina at the trade deadline and then cut twice by two different teams to finish out the year. If he makes it to Week 1 with the Browns, they will be his fifth team in 18 months.

That’s far from a guarantee. Johnson will make a base salary of $1.17 million in 2025, but none of that is guaranteed and there was no signing bonus, meaning the Browns can move on with no penalty if it doesn’t work out.

However, the Browns believed there was enough upside in signing Johnson to roll the dice. He has been productive in the past and the team needs help at receiver. At the end of the day, they’re not risking much.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks. Baltimore cut Johnson after a suspension due to him being unhappy with his role and he was claimed by the Texans.

However, Johnson also wore out his welcome in Houston and was cut during the playoffs. The Ravens claimed him again to finish out the year.

The Browns signed Johnson to a one-year deal for the minimum with no guarantees this offseason.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.