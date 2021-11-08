Doctor Clears Russell Wilson To Play In Week 10

According to Adam Schefter, Dr. Steve Shin cleared Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Monday to play in Week 10 against the Packers.

Shin performed Wilson’s finger surgery in October. Wilson had the pins removed from his injured middle finger last week and continues to remain on track to reach his stated goal of returning to play this coming week.

Seattle has already confirmed the news:

.@DangeRussWilson has been cleared for a full return. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MzuEA1SjJt — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 8, 2021

The initial timeline was around six to eight weeks, as Wilson had both a ruptured tendon and fracture-dislocation in his middle finger that required treatment.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.