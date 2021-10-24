Doctors Concerned About Baker Mayfield’s Ability To Protect Injured Shoulder, Could Miss Week 8

Jason La Canfora reports that doctors for the Browns and QB Baker Mayfield “were in lockstep” that he could not play in Thursday’s game against the Broncos, given that he’s dealing with a “significant” left shoulder injury.

Mayfield reportedly pushed to play in the game, but he’s dealing with a torn labrum and a fractured shoulder bone and there are questions about whether he could adequately protect himself from further injury.

According to La Canfora, Mayfield’s shoulder had enough swelling that he could not go through the rehab work necessary to strengthen the muscles in that area sufficiently to play Thursday night and it’s possible he misses Week 8’s game as well.

La Canfora explains that doctors are concerned about situations in which he’s tackled from behind because a person would instinctively use both arms to brace themselves and this could set up Mayfield for more damage to his shoulder and could in turn accelerate the timeline for a surgical procedure.

As for the Browns, La Canfora says they’re very confident in Case Keenum‘s ability to run the offense.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

Entering today’s game, Mayfield had appeared in five games and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,240 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.