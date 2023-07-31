Dolphins Activate LT Terron Armstead From PUP List

According to Adam Beasley, the Dolphins have activated LT Terron Armstead off of the physically unable to perform list.

Armstead, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent last year and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then restructured his deal back in March and cleared a total of $11.876 million of cap space to work with this offseason.

In 2022, Armstead appeared in and started 13 games for the Dolphins at left tackle.