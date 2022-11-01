Dolphins Activate OT Austin Jackson, Place OL Liam Eichenberg On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated OT Austin Jackson and placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve.

ROSTER MOVES | We have placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve and activated OL Austin Jackson off injured reserve. We also released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/86YACaxibl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2022

Jackson has just come off injured reserve and is eligible to play, though it sounds like Miami will remain cautious with returning him to the field. Eichenberg will miss at least the next four games with an MCL injury.

Miami also released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

Jackson, 23, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in one game for the Dolphins.

Eichenberg, 24, was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Eichenberg with pick No. 42 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eichenberg in the second year of a four-year deal worth $8,014,479 million with a $3,188,712 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Eichenberg has appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and made eight starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 71 guard out of 81 qualifying players.