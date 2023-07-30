Dolphins Activate OT Isaiah Wynn From PUP List

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday that they’ve activated tackle Isaiah Wynn from the physically unable to perform list.

Wynn, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that paid him a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season. He was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this past May.

In 2022, Wynn appeared in nine games for the Patriots and made seven starts at right tackle.