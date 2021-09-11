Dolphins Activate T Austin Jackson From COVID-19/Reserve List

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have activated T Austin Jackson from the COVID-19/Reserve list ahead of their season opener against the Patriots in Week 1.

Roster Moves | We have activated tackle Austin Jackson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 11, 2021

Jackson, 22, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He agreed to a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that includes a $7,480,254 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 13 games and made 12 starts for the Dolphins at left tackle.