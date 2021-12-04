Dolphins Activate WR DeVante Parker & C Michael Deiter From IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are activating WR DeVante Parker and C Michael Deiter from injured reserve on Saturday.

Parker, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

In 2021, Parker has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught 25 passes for 327 yards receiving and one touchdown.