Dolphins Activate WR DeVante Parker & C Michael Deiter From IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are activating WR DeVante Parker and C Michael Deiter from injured reserve on Saturday.
Parker, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.
Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.
In 2021, Parker has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught 25 passes for 327 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!