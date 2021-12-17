Dolphins Activating RBs Myles Gaskin & Salvon Ahmed From COVID-19 List

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced that running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have returned to practice from the COVID-19 list, according to Joe Schad.

Gaskin, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Gaskin has appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 526 yards on 154 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 45 receptions for 217 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.