Dolphins Activating WR Jaylen Waddle & RB Phillip Lindsay COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins are activating WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay from the COVID-19 list on Monday, according to HC Brian Flores.

Waddle, 23, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Waddle signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $17,058,902 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Waddle has appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and caught 86 of 115 targets for 849 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for three yards and a touchdown.

Lindsay, 27, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million this past March.

Houston waived Lindsay last month and he was later claimed by the Dolphins.

In 2021, Lindsay has appeared in 11 games and rushed for 172 yards on 62 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with three receptions on four targets for 37 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.