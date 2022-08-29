Dolphins Announce 13 Roster Moves, Including Releasing RB Sony Michel

The Dolphins announced several roster moves on Monday, including releasing veteran RB Sony Michel and placing LB Calvin Munson on injured reserve.

We have made several roster moves. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 29, 2022

The following is a full list of players being waived by the team:

Michel, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He’s coming off of the final year of a four-year, $9,626,694 contract that included a $5,081,232 signing bonus.

The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams last year for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

New England declined Michel’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Michel appeared in 17 games for the Rams and rushed for 845 yards on 208 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 21 receptions for 128 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.