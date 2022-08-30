Dolphins Announce 15 Roster Moves, Including Moving CB Byron Jones To PUP List

The Miami Dolphins announced they have made 13 moves including placing CB Byron Jones on the reserve PUP list.

We have made the following roster moves ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 30, 2022

This means Jones will miss at least the first four games of the regular season before he’s eligible to return. The Dolphins also placed LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve, ending his season, and announced 13 cuts.

The full list includes:

Jones, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Connecticut by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.601 million rookie contract, but the Cowboys elected to pick up his fifth-year option in 2019 which cost them $6,266,000, and entered free agency the following offseason.

The Dolphins signed Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed back in March of 2020. He’s entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a base salary of $14,375,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 59 total tackles, no tackles for loss, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.