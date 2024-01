Dolphins Announce Four Moves, Activate LB Jerome Baker From IR

The Dolphins announced four roster moves on Saturday, activating LB Jerome Baker from injured reserve and placing LB Bradley Chubb on the list.

The team is once again elevating LB Melvin Ingram and DB Ethan Bonner from the practice squad for Week 18.

Baker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and $10,768,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Baker has appeared in 12 games and recorded 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.