Dolphins Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Tino Ellis and DL Jaylen Twyman to their practice squad and released DB Chris Steele and DL Big Kat Bryant.



Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

  1. CB Kalon Barnes
  2. OL James Empey
  3. LB Cameron Goode
  4. LB Porter Gustin
  5. S Verone McKinley III
  6. WR Braylon Sanders
  7. DT Niles Scott
  8. DT Ben Stille
  9. RB ZaQuandre White
  10. WR Freddie Swain
  11. DT Josiah Bronson
  12. T Kion Smith
  13. OT Brandon Shell
  14. QB Reid Sinnett
  15. DB Tino Ellis
  16. DL Jaylen Twyman

Twyman, 21, was selected with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round by the Vikings. He agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Vikings.

However, the Vikings opted to waive Twyman in July and he was later added to their practice squad. 

During his college career at Pitt, Twyman recorded 57 tackles, 11 sacks, and two pass deflections over the course of 21 games.

