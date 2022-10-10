Dolphins Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Tino Ellis and DL Jaylen Twyman to their practice squad and released DB Chris Steele and DL Big Kat Bryant.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

CB Kalon Barnes OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Niles Scott DT Ben Stille RB ZaQuandre White WR Freddie Swain DT Josiah Bronson T Kion Smith OT Brandon Shell QB Reid Sinnett DB Tino Ellis DL Jaylen Twyman

Twyman, 21, was selected with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round by the Vikings. He agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Vikings.

However, the Vikings opted to waive Twyman in July and he was later added to their practice squad.

During his college career at Pitt, Twyman recorded 57 tackles, 11 sacks, and two pass deflections over the course of 21 games.