Dolphins Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Tino Ellis and DL Jaylen Twyman to their practice squad and released DB Chris Steele and DL Big Kat Bryant.
Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:
- CB Kalon Barnes
- OL James Empey
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Porter Gustin
- S Verone McKinley III
- WR Braylon Sanders
- DT Niles Scott
- DT Ben Stille
- RB ZaQuandre White
- WR Freddie Swain
- DT Josiah Bronson
- T Kion Smith
- OT Brandon Shell
- QB Reid Sinnett
- DB Tino Ellis
- DL Jaylen Twyman
Twyman, 21, was selected with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round by the Vikings. He agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Vikings.
However, the Vikings opted to waive Twyman in July and he was later added to their practice squad.
During his college career at Pitt, Twyman recorded 57 tackles, 11 sacks, and two pass deflections over the course of 21 games.
