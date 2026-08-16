Dolphins Announce Four Roster Moves, Place G Jamaree Salyer On IR

The Dolphins announced four roster moves on Sunday, including placing G Jamaree Salyer on injured reserve, ending his season.

Miami is also waiving CB Ethan Robinson and signing both QB Mark Gronowski and LB Cam Riley.

Salyer, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC as a senior. Los Angeles used the No. 195 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Salyer played out the final year of his four-year, $3,835,927 contract that included a $175,927 signing bonus.

He then signed with the Dolphins in March 2025, testing the free agent market for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Salyer appeared in 13 games and made five starts for the Chargers.