Dolphins Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 15

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Jevon Holland from the COVID-19 list and elevated WR Tommylee Lewis to their active roster.
The Dolphins also activated OL Greg Mancz from injured reserve.
Holland, 21, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round.
Holland signed a four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus.
During his two-year college career, Holland recorded 110 tackles, 19 deflections, and nine interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!