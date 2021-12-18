Dolphins Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 15

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Jevon Holland from the COVID-19 list and elevated WR Tommylee Lewis to their active roster.

The Dolphins also activated OL Greg Mancz from injured reserve.

Holland, 21, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round.

Holland signed a four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus.

During his two-year college career, Holland recorded 110 tackles, 19 deflections, and nine interceptions.