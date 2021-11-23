Dolphins Announce Three Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Brennan Scarlett and DB Jamal Perry on injured reserve and signed S Will Parks off of the 49ers’ practice squad.

Roster Moves | We have signed safety Will Parks off San Francisco’s practice squad and also placed cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 23, 2021

Perry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2017. He later signed on with the Eagles, but last just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Perry was on and off of the Patriots’ practice squad before signing on with the Dolphins last year.

In 2021, Perry has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.