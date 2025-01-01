Dolphins Announce Two Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they have signed OT Braeden Daniels to the active roster off Dallas’ practice squad and placed OT Kendall Lamm on injured reserve.

Lamm, 32, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021 but was released after a year and signed by the Lions. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad in November and he bounced on and off their taxi squad. Miami re-signed Lamm to a one-year contract for the 2023 season and brought him back again in 2024.

In 2024, Lamm appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins, making seven starts at tackle.