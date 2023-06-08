Dolphins & Broncos Expected To Have Interest In Dalvin Cook

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins and Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have interest in singing RB Dalvin Cook once he’s released.

Schefter adds that there will likely be other teams, but Miami and Denver have been monitoring Cook for weeks now.

Barry Jackson adds that the Dolphins are expected to make Cook an offer, but they appear to be “disinclined to pay close to his salary last season” which is reportedly what Cook will be seeking on the open market. Jackson says that other teams appear to be more willing to spend for Cook.

Troy Renck notes that the Broncos have the salary cap space to sign Cook, but they also added Samaje Perine and have Javonte Williams returning from injury.

There will likely be other teams in the mix, but it appears as though the Dolphins and Broncos are the two to watch. The Bills came up as a possibility in recent weeks.

It’s worth mentioning that Minnesota hasn’t officially released Cook yet, so it’s possible a trade could surface between now and early next week.

Releasing Cook saves the Vikings around $9 million against the cap with $5.1 million in dead money, per Over The Cap, with another $3.1 million in dead money deferred to 2024.

Minnesota re-signed RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason with plans on him being their new starting running back.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.