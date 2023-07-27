Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Undergoing Knee Surgery, ACL Intact

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury that will require surgery, according to Adam Schefter.

The good news is that Ramsey’s ACL is intact, but he will miss at least the start of the season.

Josina Anderson reports that Ramsey is dealing with a meniscus issue.

Ramsey suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice after some incidental contact with TE Tyreek Hill.

Ramsey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season. Ramsey is due base salaries of $17 million and $14.5 million over the next two years.

From there, Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins this past March.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, and 18 pass defenses.