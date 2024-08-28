Dolphins Claim WR Grant DuBose

Per the wire, the Dolphins have claimed WR Grant DuBose off of waivers from the Packers following roster cutdowns on Saturday.

DuBose, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte.

He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.