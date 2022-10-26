Dolphins Confirm Torn ACL For S Brandon Jones

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel confirmed that S Brandon Jones suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season on injured reserve, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Jones was placed on the injured reserve this week after sustaining his injury in Week 7.

Jones, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn base salaries of $1 million and $1.3 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 49 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.