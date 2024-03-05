Dolphins Cut CB Keion Crossen

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are cutting CB Keion Crossen.
The move should save Miami around $3 million as they work to get their books in order for the start of the new league year next week.
Crossen has primarily been a special teamer for the Dolphins. He missed all of last season with an injury.
Crossen, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.
From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022.
In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections
