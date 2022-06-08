Dolphins Cut DE Daeshon Hall & CB Jarvis Davis, Sign LB Porter Gustin

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Porter Gustin and released CB Jarvis Davis and DE Daeshon Hall.

Roster Moves | We have signed linebacker Porter Gustin, waived cornerback Javaris Davis, and released defensive end Daeshon Hall. pic.twitter.com/dAmNV4ObOd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 8, 2022

Hall, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when the Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hall played for the 49ers, Texans, Eagles and Jets. He returned to the 49ers in 2020 and was brought back on a futures contract last year.

However, the 49ers later cut him loose at the start of training camp. He signed on with the Dolphins this past February.

In 2019, Hall appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded five total tackles and one sack.