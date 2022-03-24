Dolphins Cut OL Jesse Davis & WR Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have released OL Jesse Davis and cut WR Allen Hurns with a failed physical designation on Thursday.

Roster Moves | We have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical). — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 24, 2022

Hurns, 30, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami back in 2014. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Jaguars signed him to a five-year, $40.6 million deal that included $20 million guaranteed in 2016.

Hurns was set to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $7.9 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Jaguars released him in 2018. The Cowboys later signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before cutting him loose.

From there, Hurns to a one-year contract with the Dolphins worth up to $3 million in 2019 and eventually agreed to a two-year, $8 million extension that includes $3.27 million guaranteed in November. He opted out of 2020 and missed all of last season on the injured reserve.

In 2019, Hurns appeared in 14 games and caught 32 passes for 416 yards receiving and two touchdowns.