Dolphins Cutting P Ryan Stonehouse

The Miami Dolphins are cutting P Ryan Stonehouse, per Barry Jackson.

He had been competing with Jake Bailey for the starting job in Miami.

It was surprising when Tennessee declined to tender Stonehouse this offseason and he quickly caught on with the Dolphins. It’s surprising that he lost the competition for the starting job but he’s evidently been impacted by a severe injury in 2023.

Stonehouse, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of 2022. He made the active roster in each of his first three seasons.

Tennessee declined to tender Stonehouse as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he caught on with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games and averaged 50.6 yards per punt on 73 attempts, recording seven touchbacks.