Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver Expected To Get 2nd HC Interview With Steelers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver is expected to get a second HC interview with the Steelers.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Steelers’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Expected)

Candidates:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Requested)

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 18 in passing yards allowed, and No. 26 in rushing yards allowed.