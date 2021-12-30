Dolphins Designate OT Greg Little & LB Brennan Scarlett To Return From IR

The Miami Dolphins officially designated OT Greg Little and LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve Thursday. 

"<strongThis opens a three-week window of time for the Dolphins to activate them from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Little, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus. 

Carolina traded Little to the Dolphins this past August in return for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

In 2020, Little appeared in 10 games and started three for the Panthers. 

