Dolphins Designate OT Greg Little & LB Brennan Scarlett To Return From IR

The Miami Dolphins officially designated OT Greg Little and LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve Thursday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Dolphins to activate them from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Little, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Carolina traded Little to the Dolphins this past August in return for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

In 2020, Little appeared in 10 games and started three for the Panthers.