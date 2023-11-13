Dolphins Designate RB De’Von Achane To Return From IR

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced that RB De’Von Achane has been designated to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Dolphins to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Achane was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury last month.

Achane, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2023, Achane has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and rushed for 460 yards on 38 carries (12.1 YPC) with five touchdowns to go along with nine receptions on 11 targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns.